Boko Haram Cuts Off Network In Hometown Of Acting IGP

Many residents of Geidam town in Yobe State no longer have network on their phones as Boko Haram fighters have razed the masts of Airtel and MTN in the town.

Geidam is the home town of the Acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba and the immediate former governor of the state, Ibrahim Geidam.

The attackers first struck on Friday evening but they took cover following air strikes from the military.

Ali Maina, one of the residents, said after the Air Force jet which hovered around the town left, the insurgents returned.

He added that “they wreaked havoc on the town this morning. We can see buildings burning and they forced several shops opened carting away food items.

“We are more frightened this time around, because we don’t know their mission. We are cut off from both MTN and Airtel services obviously they have tampered with the system.

“We are currently at the mercy of God praying for protection, they have more than 15 Hilux vehicles. Security forces need to do more to tackle this attacks.”

Meanwhile, the Police spokesman, Yobe State command, Dungus Abdulkarim, has confirmed the attack.

He said letters with mixture of both Arabic and Hausa inscriptions, advocating the establishment of Islamic State, were dropped all over the town by the insurgents.



The insurgents had attacked the town in February and abducted three officers of the Nigerian Custom service.



SOURCE