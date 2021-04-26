Boko Haram Hoists Flag In Kaure, Niger State

Boko Haram terrorists have hoisted their flag in Kaure village in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello disclosed this when he visited the Internally Displaced Peoples (IDP) Camp at the IBB Primary School near the Palace of Emir of Minna.

The primary school was hurriedly turned to IDP camp following the sacking of nearly 5000 villagers from their ancestral homes in Shiroro and Munya Local Government Areas.

Bello said, “I am confirming that there are Boko Haram elements around Kaure in Shiroro local government of Niger state. They have taken over the territory, they have installed their flag.”



