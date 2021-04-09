Boris Johnson, Buhari, Biden, Atiku, Others Mourn Prince Philip

“We remember the Duke … above all for his steadfast support for Her Majesty the Queen, not just as her consort, by her side, every day of her reign, but as her husband, has strength and stay of more than 70 years. And it is to Her Majesty, and her family, that our nation’s thoughts must turn today.” “Like the expert carriage driver that he was he helped to steer the royal family and the monarchy so that it remains an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life.” – The UK PM, Boris Johnson

GERMAN CHANCELLOR ANGELA MERKEL “The death of Prince Philip fills me with great sorrow. His friendship to Germany, his straightforwardness and his sense of duty will not be forgotten.”

Prince Philip’s legacy will live on not only through his family, but in all the charitable endeavors he shaped. Jill and I are keeping the Queen and Prince Philip’s children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and the people of the United Kingdom in our hearts during this time.

US President, Joe Biden

We are keeping the Queen and Prince Philip’s children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and the people of the United Kingdom in our hearts during this time.

First Lady of the US, Jill Biden

I wish to express my sincere condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, The Royal Family and the British people upon the death of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip who lived an exemplary life defined by bravery, a sense of duty and commitment to the youth and the environment.

French President, Emmanuel Macron

PRESIDENT BUHARI EXPRESSES THE NATION’S CONDOLENCES OVER THE DEMISE OF PRINCE PHILIP President Muhammadu Buhari extends his condolences to Her Majesty the Queen over the death of her husband Prince Philip who passed on peacefully at the age of 99. Reacting to the death of the longest serving Queen’s consort, President Buhari said: “The death of the Duke of Edinburgh is the end of an era. Prince Philip was one of the greatest and publicly recognisable international figures whose contributions to the Commonwealth will be remembered for generations to come.” According to the President, “Prince Philip was a great man in his own right who made enormous contributions to philanthropic activities and charities especially for wildlife conservation and youth development programmes in more than 130 countries.” President Buhari pays tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh as “a remarkable husband who had been happily married to the Queen since 1947,” saying “this is an impressive record for any marriage at any level.” The President also commiserates with the Government of the United Kingdom, the members of the Commonwealth “for the sad loss of this royal and indeed global icon.”

Femi Adesina

Statement on His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh. For nearly 80 years, Prince Philip served his Crown, his country and the Commonwealth. His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was, in the words of Her Majesty, her ‘strength and stay’. He embodied a generation that we will never see again. Beginning as a naval cadet in 1939, he served in war and in peace. When Her Majesty ascended the throne, The Duke ended his military service and became her constant support. Prince Philip was no stranger to Australia, having visited our country on more than 20 occasions. Through his service to the Commonwealth he presided as patron or president of nearly 50 organisations in Australia. Given his own service, Prince Philip also had a strong connection with the Australian Defence Force. For 65 years, The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme has encouraged over 775,000 young Australians to explore their leadership potential. Forty thousand young Australians are currently participating in the program. Australians send our love and deepest condolences to her Majesty and all the Royal family. The Commonwealth family joins together in sorrow and thanksgiving for the loss and life of Prince Philip. God bless from all here in Australia. Further details about Australia’s remembrance of Prince Philip will be announced over coming days. Flags will be lowered in honour of His Royal Highness.

Australia PM, Scott Morrison

On behalf of people of UAE, I extend my sincere condolences to Queen Elizabeth II & the people of United Kingdom over the demise of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.A close friend to the UAE & other nations, he will always be remembered for his devotion to his country and people

His Highness Sheik Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

I express my deepest condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom on the passing of the Duke of Edinburgh. Prince Philip was the consummate public servant and will be much missed in Israel and across the world.

Israeli PM, Benjamin Netanyahu

“Prince Philip will be fondly remembered for the encouragement he gave to so many young New Zealanders through The Duke of Edinburgh’s Hillary Award. In over fifty years of The Award in New Zealand, thousands of young people have completed life-changing challenges through the programme.” – New Zealand PM, Jacinda Ardern

I am saddened by news that the Duke of Edinburgh has died. I send my personal and deepest condolences – and those of @scotgov and the people of Scotland – to Her Majesty The Queen and her family.

First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon

My thoughts are with the British people and the Royal Family on the passing away of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. He had a distinguished career in the military and was at the forefront of many community service initiatives. May his soul rest in peace.

India PM, Narendra Modi

Saddened to hear of the death of HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Queen Elizabeth and the people of the United Kingdom at this time.

Irish PM, Micheal Martin

Truly saddened by the loss of Prince Philip, who made Malta his home and returned here so often. Our people will always treasure his memory. Our sincerest condolences to Her Majesty The Queen and to the @RoyalFamily. – RA

Maltese PM, Robert Abela

I am saddened to hear of the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip. I would like to extend my sincere sympathy to Her Majesty The Queen, the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom on this very sad day.

EU Commission President, Ursula Von der Leyen

Sincere condolences to the @RoyalFamily & to the people of #GreatBritain. His Royal Highness #Philip was a pillar of English modern history and a strong advocate of Planet action through the Duke of Edinburgh Conservation Award. He will be missed. #PrincePhilip @UNESCOUK

UNESCO DG, Audrey Azoulay

My deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy to HM Queen Elizabeth II, HRH The Prince of Wales, the @RoyalFamily and the people of the United Kingdom on the death of HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. May his memory be a blessing.

Israeli President, Reuben Rivlin

“It was with deep sadness that I learned of the passing of The Duke of Edinburgh. “A man of great service to others – first as a decorated naval officer and later as a dedicated leader in the areas of community engagement and philanthropy – the Duke always sought out the best in people and challenged them to strive for greater heights. “Prince Philip maintained a special relationship with the Canadian Armed Forces and over the years became Colonel‑in‑Chief of six Canadian units. In 2011, he was named honorary general of the Canadian Army and the Royal Canadian Air Force, as well as honorary admiral of the Royal Canadian Navy. “The global program that bears his title – the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award – has helped empower millions of young people from all backgrounds to realize their greatest potential, and is but one example of his contributions to the social fabric of this country and the world. He was also the patron of more than forty organizations in Canada, including the Canadian Aeronautics and Space Institute and the Outward Bound Trust. During his last visit to Canada in April 2013, the Duke was named the first-ever Extraordinary Companion of the Order of Canada by the Governor General of Canada. “Prince Philip was a man of great purpose and conviction, who was motivated by a sense of duty to others. He will be fondly remembered as a constant in the life of our Queen – a lifelong companion who was always at her side offering unfailing support as she carried out her duties. “A family has lost a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. The thoughts of Canadians are with Queen Elizabeth II and the members of the Royal Family as they mourn such a significant loss.”

Canada PM, Justin Trudeau

Deep condolences to @RoyalFamily. Irreparable loss for the British people. Ukraine grieves together with Great Britain. Prince Philip lived a great life to serve his people and to be an example for the future generations

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskiy

Our heartfelt condolences on the passing of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip. The Duke of Edinburgh, great-great-grandson of Russian Emperor Nicholas I, was admired and will be mourned by many Russians. May his soul rest in peace.

Russian Embassy, UK

My deepest condolences to the people of the United Kingdom and the @RoyalFamily on the death of His Royal Highness Prince Phillip. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

Zimbabwe President, Emmerson Mnangagwa

“Our thoughts are with Queen Elizabeth and the rest of her family. We also send our condolences to the British people.” – King Harald of Norway.

“Prince Philip has been a great friend of our family for many years, a relation which we have deeply valued. His service to his country will remain an inspiration to us all.” – King Karl XVI Gustaf of Sweden

Deeply saddened by the passing away of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. We wish to express our deepest condolences to Her Majesty The Queen, the British Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom.

Philippe and Mathilde

Belgian Royal Palace

We are deeply saddened by the loss of His Royal Highness Prince Philip. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Royal family, the people of the Commonwealth, and all who loved him dearly. He lived a long life of service to his country. #PrincePhilip

Germany’s Foreign Minister, Heiko Maas

On behalf of the government I have sent my condolences to prime minister @BorisJohnson on hearing the sad news of the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip. Our thoughts and sympathy are with Britain’s Royal Family and the British people at this time of mourning.

Netherlands PM, Mark Rutte

On behalf or the Government and the People of the United Republic of Tanzania, i convey my heartfelt condolences to you Your Majesty and through you to the Peoople of the United Kingdom following the sudden demise of Prince Phillip. We stand with you during this difficult time of loss and mourning. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Amen

President of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu

“Laura and I are saddened to learn of the passing of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. Throughout his long and remarkable life, he devoted himself to worthy causes and to others. He represented the United Kingdom with dignity and brought boundless strength and support to the sovereign. Laura and I are fortunate to have enjoyed the charm and wit of his company, and we know how much he will be missed. We join those around the world offering heartfelt condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the entire Royal Family.”

George Walker Bush

Through his extraordinary example, His Royal Highness Prince Philip proved that true partnership has room for both ambition and selflessness — all in service of something greater. Our thoughts are with Her Majesty the Queen, the Royal Family, and the British people.

Ex-US President, Barak Obama

I have fond memories of spending time with Prince Philip during his visit to Australia at the time of CHOGM in Perth. While a man of duty, he had a sense of fun. His loss will be mourned by the Queen, his family and millions around the world.

Ex-Australia PM, Julia Gillard

“The world seems a little emptier tonight because Prince Philip has been a part of our lives for so long that it’s hard to grasp that he’s gone. “Prince Philip has been a part of our lives for so long that it’s hard to grasp that he’s gone,” he said in a statement on Friday. “He’s lived a long life of duty and service – to the whole Commonwealth, but above all to his Queen. “Even as we mourn his passing, we should be uplifted by his example. “He combined great character with being a dutiful royal and demonstrated over eight decades that there is no better life than once lived in service to others.”

Ex-Australia PM, Tony Abbott

Farewell Prince Philip – always charming to this republican. But never more so than at Malta 2015 when he relived his young life with his young wife not yet a Queen. He spoke of love, adventure, eyes sparkling, he banished time. And we could see how he won Elizabeth’s heart.

Ex- Australia PM, Malcolm Turnbull

Condolence Message to the British Royal Family on the Death of His Royal Highness, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. The death of His Royal Highness, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, is a sad loss to the commonwealth and the world. This was a man whose life was one of service and a pattern of good works. I met His Royal Highness during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting of 2003, which held in Abuja, and was hosted by my boss, then President Olusegun Obasanjo. I found in Prince Philip a man committed to the unity of the world and the advancement of the dignity of humanity and the brotherhood of man. His military service, and the dutifully supportive role he played by the side of Her Royal Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, will forever be remembered, and indeed studied, as an epitome of royalty and loyalty. His charitable works, which saw him as the patron of some 800 causes and organisations, will also be warmly remembered. On behalf of my family and my supporters, I condole with the British Royal Family and pray that the Almighty will grant them the fortitude to bear their loss. Waziri Atiku Abubakar,

Vice President of Nigeria, 1999-2007

Atiku Abubakar

“Our whole nation will be united in sadness at the passing of Prince Philip. He will naturally be most recognised as a remarkable and steadfast support to the Queen over so many years. However, he should also be remembered and celebrated in his own right as a man of foresight, determination and courage. He was often way ahead of his time in protection of the environment, in reconciliation between religious faiths and of course in the creation of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, which remains one of the most innovative and effective programmes for the betterment of young people anywhere in the world. My condolences and prayers and those of my family are with Her Majesty the Queen and all the Royal Family.”

Ex-UK PM, Tony Blair

FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP “This is an irreplaceable loss for Great Britain, and for all who hold dear our civilization. Prince Philip defined British dignity and grace. He personified the quiet reserve, stern fortitude, and unbending integrity of the United Kingdom.”

