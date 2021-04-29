‘Boycott The Platform’ Trends To Protest El-Rufai’s Inclusion (Pictures)

The Platform is a popular discussion series that is hosted by the Covenant Christian Center. It is usually held during public holidays such as Independence Day and May Day. The next event is scheduled to hold on May 1st, 2021, but it has been hit by protests online as some people object to the inclusion of the governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai in a panel to discuss devolution of powers in Nigeria.

The protesters allege that Governor El-Rufai is a bigot and ethnic jingoist and they are calling on people to boycott the event.

In August 2020 the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) withdrew an invitation that it had extended to Governor El-Rufai to speak at it’s annual conference after people called for a boycott of the conference.

