Buhari Absent As His Wife, Aisha Launches Book In Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari is not among the dignitaries at the Conference Centre of the State House, Abuja, venue of the book launch of Aisha, his wife.

The book, “Aisha Buhari, Being Different”, was authored by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration and Women Affairs, Dr. Hajo Sani.

Buhari, who is currently in London for a medical check-up, is being represented by Prof Ibrahim Gambari, his Chief of Staff.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; his wife, Dolapo, are among the dignitaries in attendance.