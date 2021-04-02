Buhari Asks Security Forces To ‘Make Insecurity Part Of Nigeria’s History’

Buhari slips again, asks security forces to ‘make insecurity part of Nigeria’s history’

ADEBOLA AJAYI

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to make insecurity part of Nigeria’s history, trusting in the country’s newly appointed service chiefs to make that happen.

“I am convinced that the new resolve within the security personnel to make sure that insecurity in the country becomes part of our history will come to pass,” said Mr Buhari in his Easter message to Christians.

The statement was issued by Femi Adesina, the president’s media aide.

The clumsy phrasing of Mr Buhari’s statement suggests that insecurity will be part of the country’s history rather than saying insecurity will be history.

Mr Buhari is no stranger to gaffes. He had once referred to Angela Merkel, the chancellor of Germany, as “President Michelle” of “West Germany.”

Mr Tinubu said the 50 million was a slip of the tongue. He recanted and put forward another figure: five million, which was still considered ludicrous by critics. Then, his media handlers issued another statement that Mr Tinubu meant that the federal government should recruit 50,000 youths into the army.

Mr Tinubu said the 50 million was a slip of the tongue. He recanted and put forward another figure: five million, which was still considered ludicrous by critics. Then, his media handlers issued another statement that Mr Tinubu meant that the federal government should 5,000 youths should recruit into the army.

It is not clear whether Mr Buhari’s Easter statement is just a blip.

Continuing in his message, he stated, “I congratulate our brothers and sisters once again on this occasion and wish everyone a Happy Easter celebration.”

He urged Nigerians to observe the Easter holidays with caution due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Today, we are able to congregate and worship together, cautiously,” said Mr Buhari, thanking frontline health workers, “who have made the difference in saving lives and ensuring the reduction of the spread of the virus.”

He added, “I thank Nigerians who have religiously adhered to various interventions to curb the spread of COVID-19, including regular hand washing; safe distancing, wearing of face masks, and embrace of vaccination.

“We are united in our belief that if we do the right things, take the right decisions and act responsibly, the pandemic, like others before it, will no longer be a threat.”

The president also emphasised the need to maintain peace and unity.

He said, “We should not allow the antics of a few mischief mongers to fragment the unity and faith that the vast majority of citizens of this country cherish and believe in. As I’ve said before, we are better and stronger as one nation under God.”