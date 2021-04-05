“Buhari Cabal Organises Counter-Protest In London, To Pay £75 Per Participants” – SR

Buhari Cabal Organises Counter-Protest In London, To Pay £75 Per Participant – SaharaReporters

The Presidency cabal, working with groups in the United Kingdom has planned to organise a counter-protest which will hold on Wednesday in support of President Muhammadu Buhari.

SaharaReporters learnt that each participant will be “paid heavily.”

It was learnt that every participant in the pro-Buhari rally will be paid £75 (about N40, 000) each – a protest which is being sponsored to quell the voices of Nigerians demanding that Buhari return home to attend to ballooning security and health crises in the country.

“The Federal Government is organising a pro-Buhari rally in London for Wednesday. Those to take part will be paid heavily,” a source said.

“I received a call from a close few nights ago, asking me to help get people that can attend a pro-Buhari rally because I have access to a little data base having being an event promoter. The pro-Buhari is scheduled for Wednesday between 12pm to 3pm, and they will be paying £75 per head.

“I find it so disgusting and disheartening and I can’t even bring myself so low to do such. This shows the level of how corrupt these leaders are and I am so sorry for some of us abroad that are willing to do such all because of money.”

On Friday, a crowd of Nigerians had in the United Kingdom stormed the Abuja House, 2 Campden Hill, Kensington, London, demanding that Buhari, who is currently on medical leave, should immediately return home.

In a video tweeted on his verified Twitter handle, a Nigerian broadcaster and former presidential aide, Reno Omokiri, had said the protesters assembled with a mission “to chase the president back home.”

“The Police came but the #HarassBuhariOutOfLondon went on. A frightened @MBuhari refused to come,” he tweeted.

In a separate tweet earlier, Reno said, “The eagle has landed to harass the ego out of London. It is happening people. #HarassBuhariOutOfLondon is on. God willing, I will see you at Abuja House, 2 Campden Hill, Kensington, London W8 7AD by 12 noon.

“We will observe #COVID-19 protocols even as we chase @MBuhari back home”.

Recall that the president last Tuesday departed Nigeria for the UK to undergo a medical check-up.

Human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, had also on Tuesday advised Nigerians in the UK to occupy the London hospital where President Buhari plans to have his medical checkup.

Sowore had described the medical trip to London as a waste of resources, noting that the President should do his checkup in the “world-class” hospital he built in Nigeria since he came to power.

The human rights activist had also advised Nigerians in the UK to occupy the Abuja House in London.

He wrote on Twitter, “Nigerians in the UK must #occupy the hospital where sickly @mbuhari is wasting Nigeria’s resources and the Nigeria embassy as well as Abuja House in London, let Buhari return home and do a medical check in the ‘world-class’ hospital he built since coming to power. #Buharimustgo!”