Buhari, Osinbajo, Fashola And Adeboye At A Church Service (Throwback Photos)

The annual thanksgiving church service organised by the Lagos State Government in 2015 just a few months to the presidential elections in partnership with the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch A. Adeboye. It was Buhari’s second consecutive appearance at such a gathering, the first being his attendance of the wedding of Governor Rochas Okorocha’s daughter at St Joseph’s Catholic Chaplaincy of Imo State University, Owerri, on October.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print

