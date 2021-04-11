Buratai, Royal Fathers, Olowu Of Kuta, Dignitaries At Fayemimo’s Burial (Photos)

PhotoNews: Royal fathers Rally Round Buratai As Olowu of Kuta Leads Dignitaries To Fayemimo Funeral

The former chief of Arny Staff, LT General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, Olowu of Owu Kuta , Oba Adekunle Oyelude Makama led other dignitaries to attend the burial ceremony of late Colonel Isaac Ayodele Fayemiwo and his wife, Lady Evangelist Victoria Adejoke.

Many traditional rulers and other notable dignitaries were present at the burial ceremony which was held at Ibokun area in Osun State.

At the funeral service, Buratai described the late colonel and his wife as a great achiever and humane.

Colonel Fayemiwo was born in Obokun Local Government Area of Osun State into the family of Chief Daniel Oyewole Fayemiwo and Chief Mrs Victoria Omoyefa Fayemiwo.

He hailed from Ibokun, Osun State. At the St. Peters Anglican church, Ibokun, Papa Isaac Ayodele Fayemiwo was fondly called “BABA EGBE IJO PETERU MIMO IBOKUN”.

Isaac Ayodele Fayemiwo joined the Nigerian Army as a member of the Direct Regular Course 3 in November 1969.

He served meritoriously in the Nigerian Army and earned his promotions progressively.

He was a member of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Senior Staff Course 3.

This is to mention but few among many courses he attended.

Papa Isaac Ayodele Fayemiwo was a veteran of the Nigerian Civil War.

An eleted Fmr Army chief thanks the Royal fathers and member house of representative in the Delegation for their fatherly support to him and president Buhari.

Olowu of Kuta urged General Buratai to Continue his Selfless service to the nation without looking back as he can see the Natural Solidarity of support he Recieved from Natural Rulers of the land.