Business Or Handiwork What Should I Do?

I’m 33yrs old married with 2 kids I’m a Carpenter and part time okada rider I don’t see much carpentry work and I want to learn another handwork work to get me busy often and provide more for my family and plan for the future.

I also have #150k which my mind is telling me to start up a business with, but I don’t know the kind of business I can do with that amount, but really I do believe in handwork pls guys I need your advice on the kind of other handwork I can learn or the kind of business I can start up with #150k thanks

I will be in comments section