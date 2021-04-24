Can One Ask For A Job Via A Potential Employer’s Social Media Handle?

I recently finished my final undergraduate exams and staying idle will not be a good decision for me. Now, I am having this particular person on my social network, who is a school owner. I am thinking of contacting him to consider me for a role.
Please will this be a good decision?

