Car Wash Operator Absconds With Customer’s Vehicle In Ogun State

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a Lagos car washer, Kazeem Olanrewaju, who absconded with a customer’s Toyota Venza car with registration number APP 775 GB.

The suspect was said to have been arrested, when the Divisional Police Officer, Idiroko Division, CSP Shadrach Oriloye, was on routine patrol with his men, and sighted the Venza car without number plate, driven in a suspicious manner.

He was flagged down, but refused to stop. He was pursued by the police and apprehended. On searching the vehicle, it was discovered that the number plate of the vehicle was removed and kept in the car.

On interrogation, he confessed that he was working with a car wash in Festac Town, Lagos State, and that he was given the car by a customer to wash while the owner went to a nearby barbing saloon to have his hair cut. Before the arrival of the owner of the car, the suspect who was in possession of the car key ran away with it.

He was on his way to neighbouring Benin Republic with the car when he was caught by the DPO and his men.