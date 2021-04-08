Celebrity Stylist, Toyin Lawani Mourns As Her Father Dies

Celebrity stylist Toyin Lawani has announced the death of her father Olanrewaju Lawani, Igbere TV reports.

The 39-year-old disclosed in a lengthy Instagram post on Thursday that her father died in her presence.

“He Just took his last breathe in front of me just like that. “RIP Dad, The most Prayerful man I know. Everyone stay protected,” she wrote in the concluding part of the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNY1fpFhwmn/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

A serial businesswoman with an appetite for controversy, Toyin Lawani recently made headlines for wearing a risqué nun outfit to the premiere of the movie Prophetess starring Toyin Abraham.

She is as popular for making clothes for celebrities as she is for going unclad on social media.