Dangote and price of cement.

Most of us like to follow the crowd. The crowd sometimes act based on emotions.

Dangote is not the only cement manufacturer in Nigeria. We have Lafarge and BUA. So why are the blames all pointed at Dangote?

I haven’t seen any post that listed prices of Lafarge and BUA cement.

If Lafarge and BUA are cheaper than Dangote, then go for the cheaper ones.

If all of them have same prices, then ‘crucify’ all. Not dragging only Dangote.