Chacha Eke-Faani & Husband: Managing Celebrity Marriage Fracas On Social Media (Pix)

Ebonyi state-born Nollywood star actress, filmmaker and mum of three, Chacha Eke-Faani, and, her husband, Austin Faani Ikechukwu, welcomed baby number 4 (a girl) – DIAMOND KAMDILICHUKWU FAANI mid yesterday, 24th April 2021. The delectable actress got married to her fellow filmmaker husband, Austin Faani Ikechukwu, on 1st June 2013. Chacha was 6 months pregnant at the time. On 19th September 2013, the new couple welcomed their first child together (a girl) – Darlene Kamarachukwuzuom Faani. On 25th December 2016, another baby girl followed – Dior Kairarachukwu Faani and, on 10th May 2018, the third child/first son – Awesome Chiemerie, was born.

Late last year, Chacha Eke-Faani and her husband were embroiled in some huge “couple wahala” with Chacha going in and out of the hospital on account of her having bouts of bipolar disorder. The situation between her and her husband was almost spiralling out of control but, it soon died off like nothing of that magnitude ever happened. Around same time, Chacha announced that she was expecting her 4th baby with Austin but, a lot of people saw it as a joke and publicity stunt from her and her husband to cover up their wahala. Well, it isn’t a joke, y’all. Chacha Eke-Faani has now delivered her 4th baby and, she is all shades of gorgeous.

Judging from the fracas that went on between Chacha and her husband before now, a lot of people thought their marriage would’ve hit the rocks by now. When the matter was still fresh, people threw in lots of advices and chief amongst all was for Chacha to leave her marriage if she was feeling unsafe. She even had an issue with her brother, Ike, because he knew what was going on and advised her, just like others were doing, to leave the marriage. People pitied Chacha because she looked like a wreck fresh out of an asylum and, her mental health was in jeopardy. But, Chacha, instead, decided to stick to her marriage regardless of the image she portrayed to the public and, how they chose to interpret it.

Then, while still on that episode, Chacha made a video to announce to everyone that she was fine and receiving treatment and that people shouldn’t be overly bothered about her. Of course, Nigerians and her fans everywhere felt slighted because, they felt they were trying to help a woman leave her seeming abusive marriage but, she ended up flinging it right in their faces. This led many to opine that “dem nor dey too chuuk mouth put for inside husband and wife matter cos, na you wey dem go still use take settle the quarrel las las”.

The Faanis found a way to divert attention from the public delving into their marriage issues and forged ahead. How they resolved their matter, we don’t know but, the one thing we know is that the Faanis are happy with themselves. They’re both public figures; they know and understand how the publuc reacts to issues like this so, they had to play their cards well. Looking at how they finally kept their marriage issues locked in, you’d never want to believe that they even had any issue at all.



By: Nonye Uwandi

Source: https://flipmemes.com/2021/04/25/chacha-eke-faani-and-husband-managing-celebrity-marriage-fracas-on-social-media/