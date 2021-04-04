Checkout Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon’s Easter Message To Christians

Hon Patrick Obahiagbon’s EASTER message to all Christians around the world

“As we join Christians in the celebration of Easter, may we truly reflect on the quintessential modus vivendi of Master Jesus; The Christ, who peregrinated this incarnation as an exempli gratia of self abnegation, puritanical excrescence, spartan discipline, mental magnitude, hierophantic candour and altruistic effusions,qualities which have become a desiderata for national resurgimento”.

“Beyond the fugacious razzmatazz of the moment, I seriously call attention to the rutilanting and coruscating modus vivendi of Master Jesus the Christ and I dare pontificate that save and until we viscerally emblematize the virtues of self-immolation, quintessential abnegation, eulogizeable simplicity, Christ-like humility and immerse ourselves in a platonic emotionalism of agape love and communalistic service, we would have woefully failed in learning and imbibing the true meaning of EASTER.

We must elevate this moment from a proscenium of joie de vivre into one of meditative transcendentalism”.

HAPPY EASTER.

~ Patrick Obahiagbon

https://www.facebook.com/236867690505275/posts/853224225536282/