Chelsea Vs West Brom 1 – 2 – (Live)

Chelsea will be looking to strengthen their grip on fourth position in the Premier League table when they resume their domestic campaign at home to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

The Blues entered the international break off the back of a 2-0 win over Sheffield United in the FA Cup, while West Brom, who remain rooted inside the relegation zone, suffered a 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace in the league last time out.

Chelsea’s form under Thomas Tuchel has been exceptional, with the capital giants winning 10 and drawing four of their 14 matches since the German replaced Frank Lampard as head coach at the end of January.

The Blues have progressed to the semi-finals of the FA Cup, where they will face Manchester City, in addition to securing a spot in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, with Porto their opponents.

Chelsea have also risen into fourth spot in the Premier League table, two points clear of fifth-placed West Ham United, but the race for the Champions League positions is still very much open, with Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Everton all in the argument at this stage of the season.