Connect on Linked in

Chioma Rowland took to her Instagram handle to celebrate her 26th birthday today April 30, IgbereTV reports.

She released these stunning new photos of herself.

She captioned the photos;

“God is so good… 26 and blessed!!”

https://www.instagram.com/p/COSCogFHngp/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

See photos below.