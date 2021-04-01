Christian & Muslim Group To Host Fulani Peace Summit To Review Herdsmen Crisis (Pics)

Coalition of Christians And Muslim Set To Host FULANI National Peace Summit To Review Herdsmen Crisis With Farmers, Communities

With the ongoing marginalisation, killings, crisis and religiously driven unrest facing Nigeria, the National President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Alh. Dr. Bello Abdullah Bodego has met with Most Reverend Amb. Ugokwe Prince, Senior Pastor Yoke Breakers Prophetic Ministry, Abuja, ahead of the Fulani National Peace Summit holding soon in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

According to reports, the forthcoming Fulani National Peace Summit is spare-headed by Most Reverend Amb Ugokwe Prince and Dr. Bello Abdullah Bodego, alongside other religious leaders and stakeholders of National unity in Nigeria. The meeting which was held few hours ago was in-view of deliberations on the national benefits of Fulani National Peace Summit, with emphaisis on the necessities for the forthcoming initiative, which is powered by Much Love Foundation and will be attended by stakeholders in Christendom, the Fulani Empire and well meaning Nigerians.

Amongst the outline of the proposed Fulani National Peace Summit includes the Genuine Patriotic Nigerians Award (GPNA) which will be recognising Peace Crusaders that have played significant roles to keep Nigeria united and peaceful. However the duo organising personalities have made significant efforts in several ways to ensure sustainable peace for development in Nigeria, this includes the coordinated commitments of the National President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Alh. Dr. Bello Abdullah Bodego in short-changing the incessant killings by bandits and herdsmen across Nigeria.

On the other hand Reverend Amb Ugokwe Prince is optimistic that the Fulani National Peace Summit will be an initiative to support farmers and herders especially by forestalling peace amongst them, thereby reducing the loss of lives as a result of clashes, so as to enable peaceful farming and herding across Nigeria.

Basically the key objective of Fulani National Peace Summit is geared at enlightenment of the Fulani ethnic communities, providing supports for herders who are marginalized, creating a platform to educate herders on the benefits of peacekeeping, create an avenue for reconciliation, ensure a platform for herders to voice-out their challenges, notify the world on the potentialities and contributions of the Fulani nation in areas of peace and development as well as ensure an interactive ambience for peace and conflict resolutions between the Fulani ethnic communities and other tribes across Nigeria.

