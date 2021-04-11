Churchill Coronated With ‘Nwanne Di Namba’ Chieftaincy Title In Anambra (Pics, Video)

Churchill Coronated With Nwanne’di’namba Chieftaincy title In Anambra,To Give 50 Young Entrepreneurs Business Capitals

A renowned Nigerian Businessman and Philanthropist, who doubles as the CEO of Churchill Group and Founder of Churchill Foundation, has been honoured and decorated with a Chieftaincy title in the Southeast region of Nigeria. He was Coronated as “Nwanne Di Namba”, by His Royal Highness, Igwe Gerald Obunadike Mabamalu, known as Eze Photo III in Anambra State.

Dr. Churchill Olakunle was recognised with the Chieftaincy Title few days ago for his outstanding and significant contributions towards the support and development of humanity, especially with his Foundation, which has touched several lives, even in the southeast region of Nigeria. He therefore noted that the title will encourage him to source for more funds to continue initiating Innovations and creativity in areas of promoting development in the ICT industry, in Nigeria, Ghana and across West Africa

He was given the title after he was invited by the chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Chico Group, Chief Chinedu Benson Madubuko (Chinechendo Ezeani na Adazi-Ani )to commission roads in Anambra alongside top dignitaries. During the moments when he was Coronated, Dr. Churchill Olakunle expressed appreciation to HRH Igwe Gerald and the Kingdom of Ojoto as well aspeople of Anambra State for considering him worthy of the prestigious Title. However, he has continue to receive congratulatory messages from friends, family Members, fans and partners from across the world.

According to Dr. Churchill, he further noted that his recent coronation will continue to inspire and motivate him in areas of extensive contributions to further improve the welfare and development of humanity especially in Anambra state and cross other states in the region. Dr. Churchill is know globally as Philanthropist and Humanitarian, whose impact is yet indelible in the sands of time.

In same vein, Nwanne’di’namba of Ojoto Kingdom has arrived in Ghana to give 50 Young Ghanaian Entrepreneurs Capitals in the second quarter of 2021 to assist their creativity in areas of promoting development in Ghana.