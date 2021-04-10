Churchill Joins Anambra Bigwigs, Kingmakers At Commissioning Of 11km Road (Pictures)

The recently constructed 11kilometers road Project in Adazi Ani Community in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra state by Chief Ezeani Chinechendo has been was commissioned few days ago. The Commissioning witnessed the distinguished presence of Nigeria-African renowned Enterpreneur and Philanthropist, Dr. Olakunle Churchill, amongst other notable Personalities in Anambra State.

The Ceremony for the Commissioning also recorded the amazing presence of Anambra Bigwigs, King Makers and several notable individuals, groups and associations within the state. According to our Reporter, the likes of Chief Clestus Ibeto, famously known as “Omekannia”, Senator Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, popularly referred as “Ebubechukwuzo” and HRH Igwe Robert N. Nwankwo, the Igwe Adazi-Ani.

Other notable Personalities include, Dr. Godwin Maduka, a PDP Governorship hopeful, Most Rev. Dr. Paulinus Alexandra Ibezi, Senator Uche Ekwunife, Chief Johnbosco Onunkwo and many other where present at the Commissioning Ceremony of the 11km road project constructed by Chief Chinese Benson Madubuko (Ezeani Chinechendo).

Speaking during the Commissioning Ceremony with Dr. Olakunle Churchill, who had earlier arrived Anambra State for a courtesy visit to Dr. Godwin Maduka, hailed Chief Ezeani Chinechendo for contributing such an earnest and sustainable project to the Adazi Ani Community in Anaocha LGA in Anambra state.

He however encouraged other leaders and successful persons from the state to emulate the steps of Chief Ezeani Chinechendo by engaging proactive development approaches, targeted at making life easier and better for people living in Anambra state and across other states in Nigeria.

https://www.statepress.ng/2021/04/olakunle-churchill-joins-anambra.html?m=1