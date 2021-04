The remains of comedian, Caleb Itietie aka Callibird has been laid to rest.

The comedian who died on March 27 after a brief illness, was laid to rest at the Atan Cemetery in Lagos. May his soul rest in peace, Amen.

See photos and video from his funeral below..

Source: https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/4/comedian-callibird-laid-to-rest-photosvideo-2.html