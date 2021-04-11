Comedian MC Edo Pikin Shows Off His New House, Dedicates It To His Son (Photos)

Comedian MC Edo Pikin has taken to Instagram to show off his new house.

The comedian dedicated his new house to his son Jayden, who will be dedicated in church today April 11.

MC Edo Pikin wrote;

As I DEDICATE you to God today , I DEDICATE this HOUSE to you my son, congratulations my king JAYDEN OJIE GBADAMASI @kingojie2021

@lilytom_ you the best wife in the world my precious pearl The king is going to church today , you all should join me celebrate my son @kingojie2021

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CNg_EXGAzHi/
















