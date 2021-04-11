Comedian Woli Arole’s White Wedding Pictures

The white wedding of Comedian, Arole, and his wife, Yemi, took place in Lagos on Saturday, April 10. The wedding was attended by his family and friends.

See more photos below

Also: Sweet Moment Comedian Arole and Wife Were Suprised with Brand New Car Gift at Their White Wedding Ceremony

Unknown to the two, a brand new car gift was waiting for them. In the video, a representative of a company was spotted addressing the couple as he announced that the car has been given to them as a wedding gift.

An excited Arole and his wife made their way into the new ride to do a quick test run.

Gbenga Adeyinka who captured the lovely moment on his phone was also heard throwing jabs at ladies who have mocked men in the comedy industry especially when it comes to getting married to them.

All Photos Below;

Source; https://www.instagram.com/officialarole/






















