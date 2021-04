Hi guys

Workplace romances can lead to long-term relationships—and even marriage—but they can also result in uncomfortable situations for the people involved as well as their co-workers. That said, office romances do happen.

I work with a 1st generation bank and there is this marketer babe. We just sync and our chemistry is just strong and on one or two occasions, we ve boned codedly in d office. am just enjoying the stuff and am being skeptical about going ahead