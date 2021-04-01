Corpers In Imo Share Photos Of The Bad State Of Their Corpers’ Lodge

Corps members posted to Mbano in Imo state took to Twitter to share photos of the poor state of the corper’s lodge they have to live in for the next one year as they serve, IgbereTV reports.

As seen in the photos shared, the exterior of the lodge looks badly in need of renovation. The interior is just as bad and the corps members have to sleep on tattered mattresses placed on the bare floor.

Other corps members reacted by sharing photos of the terrible state of their lodge too. However, some told them they are lucky to be allocated accommodation and not every corps member is that fortunate.

