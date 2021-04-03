COVID-19: How Yinka Odumakin Died, A Part Of Me Is Gone – Wife, Dr. Okei-Odumakin

Earlier thread:

Wife of late Afenifere spokesman, Comrade Yinka Odumakin, has said he died just when his condition was improving.

Dr. Josephine Okei-Odumakin who confirmed her husband’s death to The Nation, disclosed he had been ill since March 10 and was recuperating.

“It is true, my husband and friend has passed on. The darling of the media is gone.”

She said a big part of her is gone while describing him “irreplaceable soulmate”, stating he died of complications from respiratory issues due to complications from COVID-19 from which she claimed he already recovered from.

In a statement on Saturday, She said: “With gratitude to the Supreme Being for a life well spent, I announce the passing on of my beloved husband, Comrade Yinka Odumakin to the great beyond after a brief illness.

“The sad event happened this morning (Saturday, 3/4/2021) at the intensive care unit of LASUTH where he was being managed for respiratory issues due to complications from COVID-19 which he had recovered from about a week ago.

“I appreciate the outpouring of grief and sympathy from home and abroad as I mourn my irreplaceable soul mate.

“I urge us all to remain steadfast in the cause of the masses to which he dedicated his life.

“Burial arrangement will be made public in due course.”