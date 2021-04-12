Criminals Planning Attacks On Airports, FG Alerts Security Agents

The Federal Government has alerted airport security chiefs across the country of impending attacks by suspected criminals.

To this end, the government through the Ministry of Aviation has alerted the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to beef up security across the airports.

FAAN’s Deputy General Manager in charge of Administration and Logistics, S.M. Mamman, issued a memo to airport chiefs of security to review security measures to stave off the attacks.

The airports listed included Kaduna, Maiduguri, Sokoto, Kano, Abuja, and Lagos.

The memo read: “I am directed to convey an alert from the Ministry of Aviation regarding security threats by criminal elements against Airports in Nigeria and to request for the immediate enumeration of necessary countermeasures for the protection of Airports/Facilities under your purview.

“Specifically, the Airports top on the list for which criminals are considering carrying out attacks include those in Kaduna, Maiduguri, Sokoto, Kano, Abuja, and Lagos amongst others. However, all airports are hereby alerted and requested to operate at a heightened threat level.”

Also, airport security chiefs were directed to “submit a list of existing and additional countermeasures to address the threats, along with their cost implications where applicable”.

Also, they are expected to urgently convene an emergency meeting of airport security committees “to review the status of airport security, jointly recommend appropriate measures and share responsibility for effective implementation”.

Daily Trust reports that new security measures have been put in place at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), the busiest airport in the country.

One of the measures, it was learnt, was the new directive barring drivers to pick arriving passengers in front of the terminal.

Spokesman of the Lagos Airport Police Command, DSP Joseph Alabi’ also confirmed that a new security arrangement is in place at the airport even as he assured airport users and operators of maximum security in and around the airport.