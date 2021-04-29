Cristiano Ronaldo Rape Accuser Demands £56m In Damages For ‘Pain And Suffering’

Cristiano Ronaldo’s rape accuser is claiming for £56million in damages.

Newly released courts documents reveal the amount former model Kathryn Mayorga is seeking after accusing the footballer of sexually assaulting her in a Las Vegas hotel room after meeting on a night out in 2009.

She wants £18m for “past pain and suffering”, £18m for “future pain and suffering” and £18m in punitive damages.

The 37-year-old’s expenses rack up to £1.4m with legal fees of £1.1m giving a total of £56.5m – equal to two years of the Juventus star’s salary.



Ronaldo, 36, vigorously denies Mayorga’s claims.

In 2010 she accepted $375,000 (£270,000) as part of an out-of-court non-disclosure settlement.

But three years ago, Mayorga filed a civil lawsuit in Las Vegas saying she had been “mentally incapacitated” when she agreed to it and signed it under duress.



Her legal team has filed a list of more than 60 witnesses they want to testify.

They include British former Big Brother star Jasmine Lennard, 35, who claims she dated the former Manchester United ace 10 years ago.

Also on the list are three police officers who investigated the original complaint, Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli, Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes and adviser Andy Quinn.



Ronaldo has said: “I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me.



“Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in.”



