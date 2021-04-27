Customs seize illicit drugs at Sifax Terminal in Lagos Port

The Apapa Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has made yet another seizure of banned substances of tramadol and codeine in a major sting operation at Sifax 2 Bonded Terminal in Lagos port.

Our Correspondent exclusively gathered that the eagle-eyed officers of the command, at about 1230 hrs on Monday and based on intelligence, intercepted a 40ft container with registration number TEMU 6164202 at the Sifax 2 bonded Terminal, Lagos.

On examination, eight hundred and five(805) cartons of codeine, and

one hundred and twenty-four (124) cartons of tramadol were found.

They were concealed in “about one four hundred and eighty-three hot pots”

It was gathered that the offensive container has been on the watch list of the command following an intelligence report.

No arrest was made at the time of this report.

It could be recalled that since the resumption of duties of the incumbent Area Comptroller, Alhaji Ibrahim Yusuf Malanta a few months ago, the command has been upbeat about anti-smuggling operation as it has made an impressive seizure of illicit drugs through intelligence-based method anchored on robust inter-agency collaboration.

The command has in the first quarter of the year made seizures of 28 containers of contrabands, including codeine and Tramadol with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N1.8 billion