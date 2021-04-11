Damasak: 2 Soldiers Who Tried To Capture A Boko Haram Spy Killed In Ambush

PREVIOUS THREAD:

Nigerian Military Shells ISWAP/Boko Haram Fighters in Guntrucks, Lose Two Soldiers in Damasak

Two young Nigerian soldiers who attempted to capture a Boko Haram informant were killed by terrorists who ambushed them just as the aircraft of the Nigerian Airforce ( NAF) eliminated scores of ISWAP Boko Haram in five guntrucks in Damasak, Borno State.

An intelligence officer told PRNigeria that the young soldiers were killed when they wanted to apprehend a man suspected to be a spy for terrorists.

“The young soldiers suspected the unarmed man who was seen leading terrorists to some warehouses.

“Suspecting that the man was on a mission, rather than shooting him, the soldiers ran after him so that he could be caught alive. Unknown to them terrorists on an ambush with guntrucks opened fire on the two soldiers and the informant.

“Luckily enough, ground troops with air support by NAF aircraft arrived timely enough to engage the gunmen, killing scores of the fighters and destroyed their five guntrucks.

“Some other terrorists were hits close to the perimeter fencing, while others were neutrialised while hiding in the blue roof compound.

“The general security situation within Damasak Town is relatively calm but unpredictable,” the officer said.

Terrorists attacked Damasak town on Saturday after gaining access into the town by maneuvering their way at checking points manned by Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) troops at the west point.

They carted away an Ambulance and a Jeep. They burnt homes of Police DPO, traditional ruler and NRC residents within Damasak town.

They also looted humanitarian offices and slaughtered two unidentified men.

PRNigeria also learnt that the terrorists had camped at Kareto, Jilli, and Bamma Bukar Lawanti in Magumeri LGA for some days before the attack.