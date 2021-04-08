Dangote want us to increase price of sugar durning Ramadan-BUA Group

Dangote Group want BUA group sugar refinery shut down because we refused to connive with them in increasing the price of sugar in the market durning Ramadan. Officialdom of BUA said, Aliko Dangote has been writing petitions against them because they refused to join in increasing the price just because there would be more demand durning Ramadan.

Aliko Dangote

Dangote had written to ministry of Trade to shut BUA refinery in port Harcourt because it was flaunting laws and operating with so much impunity to the detriment of the economy, GISTMASTER gathered.