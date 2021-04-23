Davido Becomes First African Artiste With 20 Million Instagram Followers (Photo)

Davido Becomes First African Artiste With 20 Million Instagram Followers (Pix)

Award-winning musician, David Adeleke, also known Davido has hit 20 million followers on Instagram, making him the first African artiste to hit the milestone, Igbere TV reports.

The singer also continues to maintain his number one spot as the most-followed African artiste on major social media platforms, ahead of his fellow superstars; Wizkid, Burna Boy among other top-rated artistes.

The DMW label boss did not hesitate to celebrate this achievement as he took to his page to announce the new feat.

He also announced a new collaboration from a song made by Zlatan Ibile featuring him and Mayorkun.

“20M FOLLOWERS!! Bleep IT NEW MUSIC TONITE!! @zlatan_ibile x OBO x @iammayorkun ������� ‘CHO CHO’ prod by @p.priime,” he wrote in a caption.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CN_AioNh2lk/?igshid=28zs505chncp

This is not the first time Davido has set a record on Instagram as he was the first Nigerian artiste to reach 1 million, 2 million, 5 million, 10 million, and 15 million followers on the platform.

Also, Davido’s hit song ”Fall” became the first Nigerian music video to hit 100 million in 2017, and in 2021 it became the first music video to hit 200 million views on YouTube.