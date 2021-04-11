Davido Visits Governor Abiodun, 2 Days After Visiting Minister, Timipre Sylva (Pics)

Pop musician Davido on Friday visited Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State at the latter’s office in Abeokuta, Igbere TV reports.

Mr Abiodun posted pictures of the visit on Twitter with the message: “This evening, I received @davido; a superstar songwriter, singer and producer, in my office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.”

https://twitter.com/dabiodunMFR/status/1380654887466323969?s=19

Davido later attended an event where he sang and danced with Yinka Ayefele.

He also gave a bundle of money to the wheelchair-bound winger.

The 28-year-old had on Wednesday visited minister of state for petroleum resources Timipre Sylva in Abuja.

Mr Sylva and Davido were said to have discussed several issues including art, politics, youth empowerment and the aftermath of last year’s #EndSARS protest.

The Ogun State governor is the father of Davido’s associate Olugbemiga Abiodun (popularly known as DJ Olu) who was found dead along with another friend Chime Amaechi in a car in October 2017.