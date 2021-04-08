Defections: Stop Poaching Our Governors, PDP Tells APC

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum has announced the donation of N100m to the victims of the Tutuwada Market fire incident in Zamfara State while warning the All Progressive Congress to desist from poaching its governors.

The Governor of Sokoto State and Chairman of the forum, Aminu Tambuwal, stated this on Wednesday when he led other PDP governors to the Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle.

Tambuwal, in a statement by the Special Assistant on Media to the Governor of Rivers State, Kelvin Ebiri, noted that the APC had opted to play petty politics with the victim’s misfortune instead of genuinely commiserating with the people of the state who have been grappling with insecurity and the latest fire incident.

He said, “How many lives have been lost from when APC was in charge of this government House till now? How many of them came here to commiserate with the people of Zamfara State?

“This is our home. We the governors of PDP are not visitors. We are fully home and no visitor can replace or supplant the homeowner. We have come home, not as visitors but as owners of this home to commiserate with our people who have been affected by this inferno. I pity any leader who seeks to take advantage of a misfortune to play politics.”

He further urged the APC to desist from playing politics and save Nigerians from the prevailing high level of insecurity and poverty.

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, also urged the APC to concentrate on solving the challenges confronting Nigeria and stop poaching PDP governors.

He said, “All of us know today the level of insecurity in Nigeria. Instead of APC concentrating and fight insecurity, what the party is doing is moving from one state to the other to poach people. Now, you can imagine the insult, a party in Federal Government that declared Zamfara a no-flight zone, the same party is coming to woo you to join them. I can’t understand it.”

Wike, however, urged Matawalle not to be intimidated by the antics of the APC which he accused of fuelling the crisis in the state.