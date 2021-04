Defilement: ‘I Will Ensure That Actor Baba Ijesha Rots In Jail’ – Tonto Dikeh

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has vowed that Yoruba actor, James Olanrewaju a.k.a Baba Ijesha who allegedly raped a 14 year old girl for seven years rots in jail.

He was arrested by the Lagos State Police Command on April 19, 2020.

Dikeh said:

If the allegations are true.

I HOPE HE ROTS IN JAIL AND THEY DO SAME THING TO HIM WHEN HIS SOAP DROPS..

IF THIS IS TRUE I WILL PERSONALLY MAKE SURE HE NEVER SEES THE LIGHT OF DAY.

WE WILL TOGETHER AS WOMEN STAND UP AND USE YOUR VOICE TO MAKE AWARENESS OF WHAT THIS MAN HAS DONE.



ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ON THIS PLEASE CONTACT ME..

This EVIL MAN MUST NOT BE RELEASED NOT GRANTED BAIL..

They may twerk the law to his favour as a celebrity, WHAT WE SHLD ALL DO IS REPOST THIS AND TAG FOREGIN AND LOCAL AUTHORITIES….

HE RAPED US ALL WHEN HE RAPED HER…

MOTHERS COME OUT THEY HAVE STABBED US

@nigerianpoliceforce @unitednations @unwomen @naptipnigeria @lagosstate



THIS IS THE FACE OF A CELEBRITY RAPIST.

THIS IS THE FACE OF EVIL WHO PLEASURES HIMSELF WITH A 7YEAR OLD FOR 7YEARS.

HE IS A NOLLYWOOD/YOURBA ACTOR (I DONT KNOW HIM, NEVER HEARD OF HIM EITHER..)

HE MAY BE YOUR FAVOURITE STAR.

HAVE YOU HEARD WHAT HE DID TO THE LIFE OF A 7YEAR OLD GIRL??

HE RAPED A 7YEAR OLD GIRL FOR 7YEARS

