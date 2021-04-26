Defilement Scandal: Iyabo Ojo Blasts Colleagues Defending Baba Ijesha (Video)

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has hit out at her colleagues defending comedian Baba Ijesha who was last week arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl, Igbere TV reports.

Baba Ijesha, born Olarenwaju Omiyinka, according to the police, had been assaulting the teenager since she was seven.

In a video uploaded to Instagram on Sunday, the 43-year-old noted that she had seen social media posts from her colleagues defending Baba Ijesha and urged them to stop.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9zXj1NMVzZk

She captioned the post: “Please let’s be mindful in my industry. This is a very sensitive issue and we should all remember that a 14-year-old child is involved. She is watching the Internet. If you can’t support or help her don’t hurt her the more. Thank You.”



https://www.instagram.com/tv/COGGadQHudU/?igshid=6ojlz8q3n6y3

Announcing Baba Ijesha’s arrest in a statement last week, Lagos police spokesman Olumuyiwa Adejobi alleged that the actor had been sexually assaulting the teenager since she was seven.

The statement reads: “The Lagos State Police Command has arrested one Olarenwaju James ‘male’ 48, aka Baba Ijesha, popular Nollywood actor for defiling a minor.

“The case of defilement was reported on 19th April, 2021 by one Princess Adekola Adekanya ‘female’ at Sabo Police Station and transferred to the Gender Unit of the State CID, Panti, Yaba Lagos for proper investigation.

“Based on preliminary findings, the suspect started sexually assaulting the victim, 14 years, since she was seven years old. The suspect confessed to the crime and was also captured by a CCTV camera in the house of the complainant.”

Actresses Tonto Dikeh and Biodun Okeowo, alias Omoborty, have called for severe punishment for Baba Ijesha if he is found guilty of sexually harassing the girl.

Meanwhile, fellow actress and self-confessed rape survivor Foluke Daramola has deleted an Instagram post in which she endorsed a statement by actor Yomi Fabiyi that it is malicious to conclude that Baba Ijesha is guilty without trial.