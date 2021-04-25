‘Deliverance Works When Everything Else Fails – My Personal Experience’

“But on Mount Zion there shall be deliverance, And there shall be holiness; The house of Jacob shall possess their possessions. – Obadiah 1:17 –

Earlier in the week, I created this thread where I talked about my experience working on multiply roles and asked other nairalanders doing same to share their expereince https://www.nairaland.com/6516467/share-experience-working-multiple-jobs

What i did not mention though is how i got those jobs and others i politely turned down.

It happened that just before COVID-19 wahala kicks in here, I had a protracted issue with my former employer, I tried resolving this dispute amicably, but when all failed i resigned. And almost immediately I got two job offers, one in Lagos that matched my last pay ( which was good pay ) and another outside Lagos that didn’t.

As expected I accepted the Lagos one, was going to resume in about a week, when the first COVID-19 restrictions kicked in. I was told to hold on by my new employer, but then as the restrictions were further extended, this job was taken away throwing me back into job hunting mood.

I became applying for more jobs, days turn into weeks and weeks into months all I got were interviews, I got interviews sometimes 3 interviews in a day that I have to miss one or so that crashed with each other. The bad part of all these was that most of these interviews, i will go through the whole stage(s) to the point of meeting the CEO / MD of some of those firms and some of these interviews were with Intl businesses.

But I noticed a thread, at the end of each of these, they will be one excuse or one thing, and where I expect to land the job, the job won’t just kick in. I reached out to some businesses that I have worked for in the past to follow up on some projects that will fetch money and all I got was excuses also.

Gradually I ran out of cash and frustration kicked in. Then I spoke to a deliverance pastor at Church, because of the COVID issue proper deliverance sessions haven’t started, but they started praying with me by the side strictly for JOBS. At this point, I have three more interviews lined up ( Two were remote and the other one was a full-time role )

The deliverance restriction was lifted and I joined my Church deliverance program. Lo and behold few days after my deliverance program, the two remote ones made me an offer almost immediately with the same pay ( Good pay ), and the full-time one also made me an offer a WEEK later. I returned to the deliverance team with my offer letters and gave testimony in church the following Sunday

While at it one of the businesses that I worked for that I was pursuing over some projects, reached out to me themselves and told me that they are ready for business which is also remote making a third.

Two months into my new jobs, The one that took away theirs during COVID reached out to know if I’m still available to come now and start with them among others.

– Yes I have experience in what I do

– I work on my CV / Update it and tailor it to the roles I want to apply for.

– I also write persuasive COVER letters that highlight my key strength and what I will offer the organization I’m applying to.

But this is strictly the work of prayer and deliverance. Obviously, something was blocking me from going beyond my numerous interviews and deliverance cleared that for me.

I know some of us don’t believe in God or prayer, and I won’t fight those with that belive, but remember. HE IS ALWAYS THERE. and you will find HIM when you do so with all your heart..

“And ye shall seek me, and find me when ye shall search for me with all your heart”. – Jeremiah 29:13 –

So have you noticed a pattern? are things don’t seem to work out? Maybe it’s time to try deliverance.

Happy Sunday To Us