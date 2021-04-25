Deputy Minority Leader Hosts PDP Governorship Aspirant, Maduka (Photos)

Deputy Minority Leader Toby Okechukwu Receives Anambra PDP Governorship Aspirants, Dr. Godwin Maduka At Abuja Residence

In Abuja hours ago, Dr. Godwin Maduka, a PDP Governorship Aspirant in the forthcoming Anambra Gubernatorial polls was received in a warm hosting by the Deputy Minority Leader of the Federal House Representative, Hon. Toby Okechukwu at his Residence. According to reports Hon. Toby Okechukwu was indeed quite impressed to have assumed next Governor of Anambra state at his residence.

Our sources confirmed that the reception of Dr. Maduka at the Residence of Hon. Toby Okechukwu did also witness an amazing but brief body exercise session at his well equipped gym facility. However, Hon. Toby Okechukwu also took Dr. Godwin Maduka around, as they both spoke extensively on plans ahead of PDP’s Victory in the forthcoming 2021 Anambra Governorship elections.

During the visit, Hon. Toby Okechukwu,

(MHR)Representing Aninri, Awgu & OJIRIVER Federal Constituency, Of Enugu State commended and applauded the proactive steps, development initiatives and encouraging commitments towards making Anambra state better and greater.

He emphasized on the giant strides which Maduka had made in Orumba and even across the entire state. Dr. Maduka however appreciated the knowledgement of Hon. Toby Okechukwu on his development impacts in Anambra state. Dr. Maduka who is described as “God’s promise to the people Anambra state” therefore assured Toby Okechukwu of his undeterred focus to help Anambra state and Ndi Anambra if elected Governor of the state.

https://www.statepress.ng/2021/04/deputy-minority-leader-toby-okechukwu.html