Dilemma Of A Graduate

When “Darey Art Alade” sang “Pray for me”, he must have been thinking about me. I’m born and bred in a peaceful town in Osun State. I moved to Lagos for the first time for my University Education. Throughout my stay in UNILAG, I never loved Lagos. The stress, the way people act, the Rush, the cat race is just not for me. After my University Education, most corpers relocated to Lagos State for their NYSc but I never did. I served @ Oyo state and that was the best decision I ever made. The cool and calm nature was just perfect.

After NYSC, every job opportunities available is in Lagos, recently I got a job that pays 60k and people advised me to accept it , that at least for a start. I left my town today and here I am in Lagos squatting with a friend in a ghetto in Surulere. My friend paid almost 150k to get just a room in this ghetto.

Whereas, I got a bigger room in the town I served in Oyo state with just 30k. Now what’s my point?

Now, since there are little to no opportunities in Osun State and almost every other South Western States except Lagos, I’ve decided to forcefully love the city.

Please, I need an apartment close to VI, I don’t want to waste my 60k salary on transport and feeding alone. My budget for accommodation is just 80k.

I know 80k is too small in this rat race city called Lagos, but I know some are just capable of helping. Please if it’s possible,

I need a better job out of Lagos, a job out of Lagos would be my utmost joy.

I just decided to type this as it comes from my heart. There are more, but lemme stop here.

*Please the idea of not wanting to leave my comfort zone is not just it, leaving my comfort zone is not that I must suffer in Lagos.

Another question is, : must I stay in Lagos to succeed? I need a better job to get out of this city mehn