DJ Switch Celebrates Her 37th Birthday (Video)

Popular Nigerian Disc Jockey (DJ), Obianuju Catherine Udeh, professionally known as DJ Switch, took to her instagram handle to celebrate her birthday today 25th April, IgbereTV reports.

Sharing a video in which she appreciated her fans for celebrating with her, she wrote;

“+1 today all I feel is gratitude. Thank you all so much for your messages! Thank you… I know I may not reach all but I am grateful for your love, support and prayers. Enjoy your day guys… We moooove”

DJ Switch, who was among the #EndSARS protesters, streamed live the purported shooting at the Lekki tollgate plaza in Lagos.

It was reported that the Canadian authority granted asylum to the disk jockey after she reportedly went on exile as she alleged threats to her life from Nigeria Federal Government for her role during the #EndSARS protest.