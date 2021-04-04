DMX On Life Support Following Heart Attack After Drug Overdose

“It would be disingenuous of me to suggest that I am not a worried man,” rapper’s attorney says

DMX was taken to a New York hospital Friday night following a reported drug overdose. The rapper’s attorney confirmed to Rolling Stone that he is currently hospitalized and on life support.

TMZ first reported Saturday that DMX was in “grave condition” — two sources said the rapper is in a “vegetative state” or has “some brain activity” — after a drug overdose triggered a heart attack. DMX was rushed to a White Plains, New York hospital late Friday night and placed in the critical care unit.

The rapper’s health status was murky as of Saturday evening due to conflicting reports. DMX’s attorney Murray Richman first confirmed to Pix11 that the rapper had suffered a heart attack and has “been taken off life support system and is breathing on his own.” He added, “It would be disingenuous of me to suggest that I am not a worried man.” But speaking to Rolling Stone later that evening, he says he was “given wrong information” and said that the rapper remains on life support. He could not confirm if the heart attack was drug-related.

“Last night, Earl ‘DMX’ Simmons was rushed to the hospital after collapsing at home,” the rapper’s rep said in a statement to TMZ on Saturday. “At this time, he remains in ICU in critical condition. Earl has been a warrior his entire life. This situation represents yet another road he must conquer.” The site added that, per a family member, the rapper’s children have flown in to see him

The influential Yonkers rapper has long struggled with drug issues, most recently in October 2019, when DMX canceled a series of tour dates in order to return to a drug habilitation center.

“In his ongoing commitment to putting family and sobriety first, DMX has checked himself into a rehab facility,” DMX’s Instagram told fans at the time. “He apologizes for his cancelled shows and thanks his fans for their continued support.”