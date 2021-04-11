Do Intending Christian Couples Really Hear From God Before Getting Married?

Good day all

I noticed that most churches especially the not so new ones insist intending couples seek the face or mind of God towards their union.

This is to ensure the supposed union has heavenly approval.

So the big question is this, Do they really hear from God, like words to the ears or is it the usual God given instinct that every one possess that they eventually rely on

I know for instance that that if someone meets a good wife or husband material, there is this peace of mind that comes with being with the person or the thought of getting married to the person.. It is worth to note that this feeling, instinct or intuition is also present in a normal human being

So,please do you guys really hear from God before getting married