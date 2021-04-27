Doctored Videos Against Me Coming – Pantami

THE embattled Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, on Monday raised the alarm that some unnamed persons were planning to release some doctored videos against him.

Pantami, who disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja by his media aide, Uwa Suleiman, said the move was the next stage of the forces against him.

There had been calls for the resignation of the minister after his controversial comments on the activities of terrorists emerged on social media.

Although the minister had renounced the comments and insisted that he made them out of immaturity in the past, many Nigerians still insisted that he should resign or be sacked.

But on Monday, Pantami through his aide said, “We are in receipt of credible intelligence that the same forces, who have been championing a well-coordinated and richly funded campaign against Pantami, are now unto the next stage of their diabolic project.

“This time round, the forces of evil are shopping for willing partners as well as their usual avenues to release doctored videos purporting to show the minister in an alleged compromising condition as a way of creating injury on his image.

“We are least surprised by this recent move which is a clear intensification of their desperation, having failed in their assault on the personality of the minister, despite their previous efforts.”

The minister said the notice was to alert the public to the latest plan and to warn the perpetrators about the consequences of such action.

The statement indicated that the minister would not sit idly to see his reputation as a community leader, Islamic scholar and public servant being muddled in the mud by paid agents.

It warned of consequences, although the minister was mute on what such consequences could be.

https://punchng.com/doctored-videos-against-me-coming-says-pantami/