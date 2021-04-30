Domak Estate Unveils Student’s Shelter Scheme, Collaborates With NAPS (Photos)

Real estate firm unveils students’ shelter scheme

…collaborates with National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS)

A Nigerian top real estate company, Domak Group has launched a special shelter scheme exclusively meant for the youths and Students in Nigeria.

The programme with tag; “Nigerian Students/Youths Land and Housing Investment Scheme” that was unveiled to the public on April 27, 2021 in Abuja, the Federal capital is an initiative of Domak Shelter Limited in collaboration with the National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS).

According to the firm, the essence of this project is aimed to empower Nigerian youths especially students, to secure a blissful future and better their lives after school and also, to engage them positively so as to shun moral vices and criminality.

Speaking at the event, Chairman, Domak Group, Ambassador Kingsley Azonobi stated that the project, in all understanding must be seen as one that will play a pivotal role in Nigerian youth transformation initiative.

He also noted that, given that students in the country are not adequately empowered to face the current global economic situation; that a project like this is very timely to strengthened their after school expectations in terms of shelter acquisition and independence.

“Today’s occasion marks the fulfillment of a burning desire that was birthed and conceived over a decade ago. This is an initiative that is created by our company, Domak Shelter Limited in partnership with the National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) under the leadership of Comrade Benedict Olalere.

“The Nigerian Students/Youth Land and Housing Investment Scheme is a project that is aimed at empowering the Nigerian student and youths in general to enable them secure their future. It is like the foundation upon which every student and youth can advance the co­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­urse of his or her ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­life while ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­going through the turbulent period­­­­­­­­­­­ of school­­­­­­­­­­­­ life. This is a project which will invariably equip the Nigerian student and youth to acquire and own the requisite asset that would give him the capacity to face life frontally and achieve his dream in life,” Azonobi said.

While stressing the need for such timely intervention, he lamented that Nigerian students study under strenuous conditions while in school, and having garnered the basic qualifications, still face some uncertainties as a result of jobs that are not readily available.

“Going by verifiable records, Nigeria churns out about 1.5 million graduates every year from all the tertiary institutions we have in the country. ­­­ More often than not, these young people pass through very horrible experiences during their period in scho­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­ol. At the end of paying such huge sacrifice, they are only armed with certificates that may not translate to better future if it is not used.

“However, the question that begs for answer is “does the government has a plan to create an enabling environment where these young people can build and pursue their dreams in life?”

Azonobi also lamented that it is painful to see brilliant Nigerian youths waste their talents in menial activities after school, adding that worse still, is that the youths that constitute about 70 percent of the population do not have a strong voice in the nation’s governance, making them vulnerable to crime as a way of survival.­­­­­­­­­­

“It is the effects of youth unemployment and the loss of identity in the machinery of governance and administration in Nigeria that has ­­­­­­­­­­­increased crime rate in the country. I believe that this project will provide the Nigerian students or youth the platform to secure future after their academic life. Do­­­­­­­­­­­mak Shelter Limited and the National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) created­­­­­­­­­ this partnership to enable and assist our youths forge ahead in life.

