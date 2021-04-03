Don Jazzy Reveals He Was Once Married, Got Divorced After 2 Years (Photos)

Nigerian music mogul, Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy, has taken to social media to share with fans the major reason he has remained a single man for so long, Igbere TV reports.

Much to the surprise of many people, the Mavin Record boss has opened up about his past, and how he once got married at the age of 20 to a woman whom he identified as Michelle Jackson.

However, barely two years into the marriage, they got divorced and in his post, he admitted it was due to him choosing music over their family.

The music boss who described her as his ‘best friend who is beautiful inside and outside’ said he is still very much in love with his music and hence, he is still single as he wouldn’t want to mess up another marriage.

On why he was coming out with the news now, Don Jazzy explained that he felt bad for skipping this part of his story during his recent interview with Ebuka.

In his words:

“For so long everyone keeps asking me when am I getting married? Well truth is almost 18 years ago I was 20 and I got married to my best friend Michelle @yarnstaswitch and it was beautiful. I loved love and I loved marriage. Michelle is soooo beautiful inside and outside with such a soft heart. But then me being so young and full of dreams I went and f*cked it up cos I was giving all my time to my Music. “Music became priority instead of my family. We got divorced when I was 22 and it hurt. I am still very much in love with my music and I wouldn’t want to marry another and f*ck it up again. So I’m taking my time. Why am I just saying this now?? I really like to keep my relationships private actually. Past or present. But I was watching the bounce interview with Ebuka which is almost like a tell all interview, and I felt bad skipping this huge part of my life. So yeah make una no vex o. ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️”

