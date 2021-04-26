‘Don’t Leave Your Man For Having Too Many Partners’ – Man Advises Women (Photos)

Media personality Bodmas Kemepadei has taken to the media space to appreciate his wife for standing by him for over 11 years and still loving him regardless of his flaws, WonderTV media reports.

He uses the medium also to advise women not to leave their partners because of infidelity. Rather the should share their men with other women.

He wrote:

“11years of dating, during these times, there were still other babes and she was aware, yet patient and we both tolerated nonsense from each other, we got married and it’s been almost two years in marriage.

Don’t leave your man for having too many partners, women should learn to share, i am yet to see a man with only one partner, men are the same, just find one that is caring, a giver, not a bully and settle down, nothing dey for Waka Waka life.

Bodmas P. Kemepadei believes that no man can stay with one partner”.



https://www.facebook.com/wondertvofficial/posts/262440115615533