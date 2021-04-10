‘Don’t Use Feminism To Justify Your Wickedness’ – Chimamanda Adichie (Video)

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is trending on Twitter after an old video of her talking about using feminism to justify wickedness surfaces.

The renowned author made this stament during an interview.

She said in the video: “I often say to young Nigerian feminists, please do not use feminism to justify your wickedness.

“So you have some of these young women and I’m talking to them and they sound really mean and I say, you know what, this isn’t feminism, you’re just really nasty.”

