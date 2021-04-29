Dorothy: Murdered Student Of Greenfield University, Buried (Photos)

The remains of one the abducted students of Greenfield University Kaduna, Dorothy Yohanna, who was killed by her abductor last week has been laid to rest toady, Newspremise reports.

Dorothy and an unspecified number of students were abducted by the bandits on April 20.

On Friday, April 23, the state government announced it had recovered the bodies of Dorothy and two other students.

On Monday, April 26, the state government also announced it had discovered the remains of two more abducted students of the University.

Dorothy’s body was laid to rest today April 28. May her soul rest in peace, Amen.

