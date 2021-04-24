Dr. Maduka Commensurates With Senator Ekweremadu Over Death Of Brother (Photos)

One of the unsurpassed PDP Governorship Aspirants in the forthcoming November 2021 Anambra Gubernatorial poll, Dr. Godwin Maduka has visited Senator Ike Ekweremadu to express his condolence and sympathise with his family over the recent loss of Late Chief Mathias Ekweremadu. According to reports, Dr. Godwin Maduka and his team paid a condolence visit to Senator Ike Ekweremadu, a Chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party and Senator representing Enugu West Senatorial District over the loss of his brother Chief Mathias.

On arrival, Dr. Godwin Maduka sympathised with Sen. Ike Ekweremadu and the entire Ekweremadu Family for pitiful loss of Chief Mathias Ekweremadu. He asked God to provide for members of the family, the courage to manage the memories of their unforgettable brother, Uncle, Father and Friend.

While reacting to the visit by Dr. Godwin Maduka and his Team, Sen Ekweremadu thanked them for the condolence visit, especially during this busy times as he is in preparation as an Aspirant in the forthcoming Governorship elections in Anambra state. Sen Ekweremadu further appreciated Godwin Maduka for sympathising with his family.

Speaking with Dr. Godwin Maduka, moments after his visit to Senator Ike Ekweremadu, he extenaively reiterated his commendment on the leadership capacity, administrative experience and earnest contributions of Senator Ike Ekweremadu in the red chambers of the National Assembly, especially in areas of promoting democracy and preserving the integrity of the People Democratic Party in Nigeria.